Guard Joe Toussaint will not be in a West Virginia uniform this upcoming season, but he will remain in the Big 12 Conference.

According to his social media, Toussaint has committed to Texas Tech.

After announcing on Monday he will not return to WVU for his final season of college basketball, it was reported TTU, Kansas State and Pitt were his final three choices.

The Bronx, New York native appeared in all 34 games last season after transferring from Iowa. He made one start as Kedrian Johnson was sidelined with a concussion. Toussaint averaged 9.4 points per game. He finished No. 2 on the team in assists (89) and No. 3 in steals (29).

Toussaint was WVU’s spark off the bench. He reached double-figure scoring in 14 games, netting a career-high 22 points in a win at Texas Tech.

Last week, Tre Mitchell announced he will play at Kentucky for his final season. Mohamed Wague and James Okonkwo remain in the transfer portal as of Tuesday, July 4.

Offseason additions Kerr Kriisa, RaeQuan Battle, and Jesse Edwards have all publically stated they are remaining with the Mountaineers.