Jordan Brewster leads list of Mountaineers receiving All-Big 12 honors

Jordan Brewster has been named the 2020 Defensive Player of the Year, leading a host of Mountaineers that received nods for their performances over the previous season.

The junior Brewster anchored one of the best defensive back lines in the country this fall, allowing just .868 goals per game. She also added a goal and two assists on the other end of the pitch.

“Jordan earning this award speaks to all her hard work and focus she has put in this season,” WVU coach Nikki Izzo-Brown said. “She stepped in this year knowing that she had to be a huge presence and leader to such a young back line. I’m thrilled the Big 12 recognized her value and commitment to excellence. This is a huge honor, and I am so happy and proud for Jordan.”

In addition to her individual nod, Brewster was one of three Mountaineers to earn a spot on the All-Big 12 first team, along with Stefany Ferrer-vanGinkel and Alina Stahl. Ferrer-vanGinkel made waves in her senior season as the conference’s leading scorer, netting six goals and an assist. Stahl, a sophomore, added a trio of her own goals to go along with an assist.

Sophomore Nicole Payne and redshirt junior Lauren Segalla earned spots on the second team. Payne, a speedy fullback, added a goal and three assists, while Segalla scored a goal and dished a pair of assists.

Midfielder Lilly McCarthy was named to the second team after appearing in seven games and starting one, registering a total of 271 minutes on the season.

In total, West Virginia logged six honorees to the All-Big 12 teams, trailing only TCU in total honorees.