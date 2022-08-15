Make it four times for Jordan Brewster.

The Big 12 announced its 2022 Preseason All-Big 12 Team on Monday, and WVU’s premier defender was the only Mountaineer to make the list. This is Brewster’s fourth appearance on the list in five seasons.

The fifth-year center-back has been a leader for WVU since her debut in 2018. Brewster has finished all four of her seasons with the Old Gold and Blue on the All-Big 12 teams, and looks to earn her third straight nomination to the First Team in 2022.

Brewster started all 20 games for the Mountaineers in 2021, playing all of WVU’s 1,922 minutes throughout the season. She finished the campaign with two goals and two assists from the back line while earning two Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week nods on top of a plethora of honors.

At the season’s end, she earned her second career All-American honor.

Brewster’s inclusion on the preseason all-conference team is her second major honor of the summer. She was included on the United Soccer Coaches’ “Players to Watch” list along with Bjarne Thiesen of WVU’s men’s squad.

WVU kicks off its season on Thursday at home against Indiana.