Jordan Lesley named Frank Broyles Award nominee

Defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley heads to the field for WVU football’s fall camp practice on Aug. 17, 2021. (Photo: Jamie Green)

WVU's defensive coordinator has been nominated to be named college football's top assistant coach.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley has been named a 2021 Frank Broyles Award nominee.

The Frank Broyles Award is given out annually to the top assistant coach in college football.

Lesley is one of just three assistant coaches in the Big 12 to be nominated for the award this season.

West Virginia’s defense is tied for tenth in the country in tackles for loss (72) and is top-20 in first down defense.

Current Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian won the Frank Broyles Award last season.

A pair of former West Virginia coaches, Steve Dunlap (1996) and Calvin Magee (2007), have been finalists for the award in the past.

West Virginia has two games left in the regular season, and faces off against Sarkisian and the Longhorns on Saturday afternoon at Milan Puskar Stadium.