Josh Chandler-Semedo’s availability still up in the air for Oklahoma game

Question marks still surround the status of West Virginia linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo after he missed WVU’s victory over TCU on Saturday.

The junior did not suit up for the contest after he was spotted during warmups in street clothes and a knee brace. With 11 days to go, Neal Brown said on Tuesday that it’s too early to determine whether or not he will be ready to go for their next clash against Oklahoma.

Brown: It's too early to tell if Josh Chandler-Semedo will be available for the Oklahoma game. JCS missed the TCU game after picking up an injury vs. Texas. — Nick Farrell (@ByNickFarrell) November 17, 2020

Redshirt junior Exree Loe started in his place on Saturday, and racked up a career-high 12 tackles, which totaled the second-highest tally in the contest. He also added a tackle for a loss.

Chandler-Semedo started every contest before the TCU matchup, amassing a total of 46 tackles on the season. He was named WVU’s Defensive Player of the Week after the Mountaineers’ win over Baylor, and the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against Kansas.