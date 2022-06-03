West Virginia football released its list of its most recent enrollees, and its most recent quarterback addition is right at the top of the list.

JT Daniels is one of 13 new Mountaineers that have officially enrolled at West Virginia University this week, which is mostly made up of freshman recruits.

Daniels is the frontrunner for the starting quarterback job after joining WVU from Georgia. A former five-star recruit, Daniels has faced injury issues throughout his career, but he still brings a lot of hype to the program and earned a Third Team All-Big 12 nod from Athlon Sports.

On top of the freshman list is cornerback Jacolby Spells, the top recruit in WVU’s 2022 signing class. He comes to WVU from American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where he was ranked the No. 25 recruit in the Sunshine State by 247Sports.com.

Here’s the full list of new enrollees this week: