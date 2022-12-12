MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia wide receiver Kaden Prather is leaving the Mountaineers.

The sophomore wide receiver announced Monday that he will enter the transfer portal ahead of the 2023 season. He is the second wide receiver to transfer from WVU this year, along with Reese Smith.

I would like to thank the great state of West Virginia and all mountaineer fans for their hospitality over the years. You are the most loyal fans a player could ever hope for and I enjoyed playing for you would like to thank coach Brown and the other coaches and strength staff for the great opportunity presented to me. I will remember all the friendships made. With that being said, I will be doing what’s best for me and entering the transfer portal. Please respect my decision. Kaden Prather

Prather was WVU’s third-leading receiver, garnering 501 receiving yards on a team runner-up 52 receptions. He scored three touchdowns in 2022 and stood out during WVU’s win over Baylor, recording eight grabs for 109 yards and a score.

In addition to Prather and Smith, two more Mountaineer pass-catchers will leave the program, as Bryce Ford-Wheaton and Sam James both elected to declare for the NFL Draft.

Prather’s departure presents head coach Neal Brown with a challenge, as now his top four pass-catchers will leave the program before 2023. Cortez Braham is the team’s leading receiver remaining on the roster after making 14 catches for 147 yards, followed by Jeremiah Aaron, who caught 12 passes for 124 yards and a touchdown.

Brown also has some reinforcements likely headed to Morgantown in his 2023 signing class. Rodney Gallagher, a four-star recruit and the top-rated prospect on WVU’s commitment list, reaffirmed his loyalty to the Mountaineers on Sunday and is set to sign his National Letter of Intent on Dec. 21.