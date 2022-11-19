MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — WVU sophomore wide receiver Kaden Prather will miss Saturday’s game against No. 15 Kansas State, the program confirmed ahead of the game.

Although Prather did enter the stadium with the team in the Mountaineer Mantrip, the exact reason for his status was not revealed. He was not included on the team’s dress list, which indicates the players that suit up for each game.

Prather, a native of Montgomery Village, Maryland, has had an up-and-down season in 2022. He has compiled 487 yards on 50 catches with three touchdowns and put together a season-high performance of 109 yards on four catches against Baylor.

Prather made six catches for 59 yards against Oklahoma.