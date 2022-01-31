Kansas at WVU hoops sold out

WVU basketball fans in the student section at the WVU Coliseum cheer against No. 5 Baylor on Jan. 18, 2022. Their Mountaineers fell 77-68 to the Bears. (PHOTO: Jamie Green)

The WVU Coliseum has sold out for the second time this season — and this time, it’s just in time for one of the biggest clashes of the conference season.

The Mountaineer Ticket Office announced Monday that West Virginia’s game against Kansas at the WVU Coliseum is officially a sellout. Fans can still buy tickets on StubHub, the official fan-to-fan marketplace of WVU Athletics.

WVU’s game against Kansas is also the Stripe the Coliseum game. Fans in even-numbered sections and students are encouraged to wear gold, while fans odd-numbered sections are encouraged to wear blue.

WVU has drawn some of its biggest crowds when it hosts the Jayhawks, averaging 12,531 fans in eight games at the WVU Coliseum (with the exception of the attendance-reduced 2020-21 season). There have been some memorable moments in the rivalry, including Juwan Staten’s late game-winner in 2015, and the unranked Mountaineers’ upset of the Jayhawks in 2019.

There are still tickets on sale for WVU’s other four Big 12 matchups against Texas Tech (Feb. 5), Iowa State (Feb. 8), Texas (Feb. 26) and TCU (March 5). The Mountaineer Ticket Office encourages fans to visit WVUGame.com for availability.