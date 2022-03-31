Former West Virginia star Karl Joseph is getting another shot in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers announced that they re-signed the safety on Thursday after spending much of 2021 on the practice squad. He, along with linebacker Genard Avery, inked one-year contracts with Pittsburgh.

Joseph started his NFL career as a first-round selection by the Raiders in the 2016 NFL Draft. He has competed in 65 career games for the Raiders, Browns and Steelers across his six-year career. He appeared in two games for the Steelers in 2021, logging a solo tackle and a pass defensed in week 11 against the Chargers.

The Orlando, Florida native was one of the hardest-hitting safeties in the Big 12 during his four seasons with the Mountaineers, appearing in 42 games. He set career-highs as a freshman in 2012 with 104 total tackles and a sack, to go along with a pair of interceptions. Joseph’s senior season in 2015 was cut short when he suffered a season-ending injury in practice four games into the season, but not before he recorded five interceptions en route to a second-team All-American nod.