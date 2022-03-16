Amid some departures from the starting five, one Mountaineer is coming back

WVU’s starting point guard is back for another season.

Kedrian Johnson announced in a tweet Wednesday that he will come back to the Mountaineers for his fifth-year senior season. Johnson’s announcement comes amid a pair of departures from the program, as Jalen Bridges and Isaiah Cottrell announced their departures from the team.

“Unfinished business. Loyalty is the pledge of truth to oneself and others,” Johnson wrote. “With that being said, I’m back.”

Johnson started in 30 of his 32 appearances in 2021-22, adding 5.3 points and 2.2 rebounds per game. He battled a hip injury in the homestretch of the season which saw his minutes total go down. After WVU’s win on senior night, Johnson teased the prospect of a return for one last season.

Johnson joined the program before 2020-21 as a junior college product. The Dallas, Texas native was one of the top scorers in junior college, scoring 25.5 points per game for Temple College.