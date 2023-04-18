MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia University women’s basketball head coach Mark Kellogg has announced the addition of Lauren Fields to a grant-in-aid for the 2023-24 academic year.

“Lauren is a two-way player that adds Big 12 experience to our roster,” Kellogg said. “She has played and produced in big-time games throughout her career.”

“Lauren will thrive in our offensive system and be an elite defender on that end of the court. She comes from a great family with a tremendous work ethic that matches our expectations. We are pleased to welcome Lauren to WVU.”

The 5-foot-9 guard from Shawnee, Oklahoma, has played four seasons of collegiate basketball. Fields began her career at Oklahoma State University, where she competed for three seasons before playing her senior season at the University of Arizona.

The Oklahoma native has played in 115 games while making 96 career starts with 3,197 minutes played. She has playing experience in the Big 12, competing in 83 contests while making 66 starts during her three-year stint with the Cowgirls.

Fields is 66 points away from breaking the 1,000-career point mark, with 934 points, after averaging 8.1 points per game over four seasons. The guard has a 31.2 career field goal percentage while shooting at a clip of 28.7 from beyond the arc. She adds 354 rebounds, 266 assists, 201 steals and 64 blocks for her career.

Last season with Arizona, Fields dished out the third most assists on the team with 60, managed the seventh most steals in the Pac-12 with 1.7 per game and tallied five double-digit scoring performances.

Fields produced the best season of her career in her final stint at Oklahoma State, managing a career-high 15.4 points per game to lead all Cowgirls while also recording a career-high 67 steals. She led the team in scoring in 20 of 27 contests. The effort led to All-Big 12 Second Team honors.

She played in 56 contests for Oklahoma State over her first two collegiate seasons where she averaged just over seven points per game.

In high school, Fields averaged 15.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game as a senior helping Shawnee reach the Class 6A state tournament. She was named the Suburban Conference Player of the Year and an All-state selection by the Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association and the Oklahoma Coaches Association. She was named to the USA TODAY High School Sports’ All-USA Oklahoma Girls Basketball Team and represented the United States as a member of the 2018 Adidas Girls USA Select Team in Italy. Fields was one of five players from the state to be named a McDonald’s All-American Game nominee.