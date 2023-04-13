Mark Kellogg gives his introductory speech as he is named WVU women’s basketballs’ head coach (Photo: Jamie Green)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University Women’s Basketball coach Mark Kellogg has announced the signing of Jordan Harrison to a grant-in-aid for the 2023-24 academic year.

“Jordan is a tremendous point guard and one of the hardest workers I’ve had the privilege to coach,” Kellogg said. “She had a fantastic season as a freshman and I’m excited to watch her compete in a WVU uniform.

“Jordan is a true point guard that can facilitate and score at all three levels. Defensively, Jordan can get after it and guard the ball and will also step over and take a charge. Jordan excels in the classroom and on the court and will represent WVU with pride.”

A 5-foot-6 guard from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Harrison competed at Stephen F. Austin under Kellogg during her freshman campaign. Harrison played in and started all 34 games last season and was tabbed the Western Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year while also being named to the conference’s second team.

Harrison was a driving force in SFA’s success, averaging 29.3 minutes and 12.1 points per game. She filled the stat sheet, averaging 5.0 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 steals during the season. Her play pushed the Ladyjacks to a 27-7 overall record and a 15-3 mark in conference play.

She produced a season-high 28 points against Texas State during the first round of the WNIT while adding a season-high 12 assists and eight rebounds against Utah Tech during conference play.

Harrison played high school basketball at Classen SAS High School in Oklahoma where she averaged 11.6 points, 4.0 assists, 3.2 steals and 3.0 rebounds per game. During her senior season, Harrison broke the state of Oklahoma single-game scoring record with 74 points after knocking down 14 shots from beyond the arc.