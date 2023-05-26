MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University women’s basketball coach Mark Kellogg has announced the signing of Danelle Arigbabu to a grant-in-aid for the 2023-24 academic year.

“Danelle will provide a much-needed interior presence for us,” Kellogg said. “She has the ability to score with her back to the basket or face up and shoot the ball.

“She will be able to control the paint and use her size and strength on defense. Danelle’s best basketball is ahead of her, and we are excited to have her in a Mountaineer uniform.”

A 6-foot-4 forward from Berlin, Germany, Arigbabu played her last two seasons at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College.

Arigbabu has played in 44 contests for her career, scoring 8.1 points per game while grabbing six rebounds. She adds 28 blocks and 63 assists.

Last season she produced career-highs of 16 points and 12 rebounds in a double-double performance against Eastern Oklahoma State College. She averaged 8.0 points per game and 5.1 rebounds across 20 contests.

During her freshman campaign, she played in 24 of 26 games averaging 8.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. She shot 64 percent from the field for the year, ranking fourth in NJCAA.

Before college, Arigbabu competed on her U17 Junior National Team where she helped her squad win the German Championship in 2014 in Berlin. She also spent time playing for the Federal Youth Camp in 2015