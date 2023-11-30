MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU women’s basketball head coach Mark Kellogg has engrained a pressure-focused mentality into the minds of his defenders. So far, it’s paying off.

WVU (6-0) is currently No. 5 in the nation in steals per game (14.2) and No. 10 in the country in turnovers forced per game (24), but Kellogg believes his team is leaving a lot on the table in the ensuing offensive possessions after those steals.

“[We are] turning people over on the defensive end, which is leading to some offense, but I think we’re also missing layups at a pretty high rate in transition, which is a little bit of a struggle for me right now,” he said. “If we have the ability to turn people over, we need to kind of convert those a little bit more than what we’re doing.”

There isn’t necessarily a certain look that defines the Kellogg defense. There’s some man-to-man defense, a little bit of zone, and even some full-court press.

“This is who we are, and this is what we do,” he said. “We’ve been about pressure, turnovers and steals, and just making the offense uncomfortable, taking them out of what they naturally want to do. I’ve never wanted to just watch somebody walk into a halfcourt possession, run offense and let a pass dictate the flow.”

Arizona transfer forward Lauren Fields is one of the biggest beneficiaries of WVU’s up-tempo defensive scheme. Fields achieved a career high in steals (eight) against Charlotte in the San Juan Shootout, and she is tied for 31st in the country in steals.

“We make people play faster, so they’re playing at a faster speed,” Fields said. “They’re not able to set, and take their time, and get off three-point shots.”

Three different WVU players (Fields, JJ Quinerly and Jordan Harrison) are averaging 2.5 steals or more per game, and Kellogg believes only a handful of other schools in Division I can say the same thing.

Are their steal totals sustainable? Maybe not, but even if the numbers dip, there won’t be a schematic change.

“If it leads to those turnovers and steals, then fantastic,” Kellogg said. “If not, then we’re going to grind it out and finish the possession the way we’re supposed to.”