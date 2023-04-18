Mark Kellogg (left) answers questions from the media as he is introduced as WVU women’s basketballs’ 7th head coach (Photo: Jamie Green)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia women’s basketball head coach Mark Kellogg has announced that Kayla Scott will join the support staff as the Director of Basketball Operations and the Assistant to the Head Coach.

”I am thrilled to be back on the same team as Kayla,” Kellogg said. “She will be the program’s backbone and a tremendous asset to our staff and student-athletes.”

“Her attention to detail and organizational skills are exceptional and will help us operate in a timely fashion. Kayla and I have worked together before, so this transition will be seamless here at WVU.”

Scott comes to Morgantown following one season with the University of Arizona where she served a similar role as the Wildcats’ Director of Basketball Operations. There she controlled and planned all aspects of team travel, budgeting and meals while assisting with donor relations, community service and weekly and yearly scheduling of the program.

“I am excited for the opportunity to join the Mountaineer women’s basketball program and make an impact in the Morgantown community,” Scott said. “This program has a rich history and I am incredibly grateful to be a part of it. I look forward to serving all of our student-athletes and reuniting with Coach Kellogg.”

Before Arizona, Scott spent six seasons as the Director of Basketball Operations at Stephen F. Austin. She served on Kellogg’s staff in Nacogdoches during a successful tenure that included six straight 23-win seasons, back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances, two regular-season conference championships and a Southland Tournament championship.

The Texas native managed SFA’s team travel, budgeting, scheduling and on-campus visits among other duties during her time with the Ladyjacks. Prior to her tenure at SFA, Scott spent two seasons as an assistant coach at Cameron University and Western Texas College.

Scott is a 2013 graduate of Howard Payne University where she was a member of the Yellow Jackets’ women’s basketball program. As a guard, Scott appeared in 92 games in her career and was a three-time selection to the American Southwest Conference’s All-Academic Team.