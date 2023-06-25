MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – On his first full day as WVU’s interim head coach, Josh Eilert received some great news regarding his roster.

Arizona transfer Kerr Kriisa announced on Twitter he will be suiting up for the Mountaineers next season. Kriisa was one of three WVU players who entered the transfer portal on Friday.

Kriisa posted a picture of him and Eilert standing together with their thumbs up and captioned it “Run it.”

“The support and love that the Mountaineer fanbase has showed me and this team in 2 months is unmatched. I feel so lucky to call Morgantown home,” he wrote. “2 years ago I put my faith in an assistant coach and we won 61 games together. Now, I am putting my faith back in a coach that put his faith in me. This staff and team are about to do something very special and I’m so glad to be a part of it. This one is for Huggs.”

Last year, Kriisa led the Pac-12 in assists in an effort that helped the Wildcats win the conference title. He also shot 37 percent from behind the three-point line.

The guard from Estonia is entering his senior season with the Mountaineers.

Fellow guard Joe Toussiant and forward Tre Mitchell who also entered the transfer portal have yet to make decisions regarding their futures. They still have the option to return to WVU