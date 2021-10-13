Kerry Martin enters transfer portal

West Virginia sophomore safety Kerry Martin Jr. announced that he will be leaving the Mountaineers on Wednesday.

Martin did not travel with the team for its game against Baylor on Saturday. Head coach Neal Brown attributed his absence to illness in his Tuesday press conference, and noted that he practiced on Monday — but not after that.

On Wednesday, Martin made his announcement on Twitter, thanking “all those that I was fortunate to cross paths with.”

“I will never forget the bonds we created, the lessons learned or the adversities experienced,” he wrote. “With that being said I have decided it’s in my best interest to enter the NCAA transfer portal.”

Martin appeared in each of West Virginia’s games until Baylor, logging three tackles and one tackle-for-loss.

This was Martin’s second season on the Mountaineer roster after opting out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19. The Charleston, West Virginia native had a breakout freshman season in 2019, appearing in all 12 games and amassing 35 total tackles, five pass break-ups and 2.5 tackles-for-loss.

Martin’s playing time shrunk upon his return after the emergence of All-Big 12 selections Sean Mahone and Alonzo Addae, both of whom returned to the program for their sixth years of eligibility due to COVID-19.

Martin’s departure marks the second to hit the WVU defense in two days, after transfer Darel Middleton signaled his intention to leave the program on Tuesday.