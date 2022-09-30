Now that the Mountaineers are back to even, how do they stay above that mark? The obvious answer is to win this week at Texas. And that’s something the Mountaineers have done during their time in the Big 12, WVU is 4-2 all-time at Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium.

One key this weekend is the running game on both sides. WVU now ranks as the 20th-best rushing team in the country and they are fourth-best in the Big 12, averaging 217 yards per game. The Longhorn defense is only seventh-best in the Big 12 against the run allowing 135 yards per game. Tony Mathis Jr. and CJ Donaldson rank 4th and 11th overall in the conference. Against Virginia Tech they each averaged more than four yards a carry.

Defensively, the Mountaineers will face a tough challenge in Heisman candidate Bijan Robinson who ranks second in the Big 12 with 104 yards per game. The WVU is the third-best team against the run in the conference allowing just 98 yards per game. As a team, the Longhorns average 165 yards a game. In their win over the struggling Hokies WVU allowed just 35 yards on the ground.

This game could be an opportunity for JT Daniels to really show out, in their loss to Texas Tech the Horns allowed 331 yards through the air. On the season they are allowing 245 yards per game. Daniels, who is completing 65 percent of his passes, is averaging 239 yards per game.

The Mountaineer defense finally got an interception in their win at Tech, as they seemed to cause a lot of havoc all night against the Hokies. Forcing a turnover or at least making the Longhorns uncomfortable would go a long way in helping the Mountaineers secure a win.