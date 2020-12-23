KeysToTheGame: Mountaineers will look to stop Army’s run game

WVU seniors will get one more chance to suit up in the old Gold and Blue and not have the Iowa State performance as their last memory of playing football for the Mountaineers. The Liberty Bowl appearance will also help put a bow on 2020 as a whole and fitting for the year, the Mountaineers had two opponents for this game — Tennessee for about 24 hours, before they dropped out and Army took their place.

So WVU went from facing a three-win team to a nine-win team. Also, from a team that struggled offensively to one of the best rushing attacks in the nation. In fact, that will be the number one key to this game — can West Virginia stop or at least slow down the Black Knights’ triple option offense? WVU has one of the best run defenses in the country they ranked 13th best in the nation. Army ran the ball on 89.1 percent of their plays this season.

The Black Knights went to the air only 70 times all-season with just four touchdown passes. However, they ran for 3,094 yards as a team and 33 scores. They also have four players with at least 400 yards or more rushing on the season.

This will be a game won up front from guys Darius and Dante Stills who both ranked inside the top 20 in the Big 12 in tackles for loss. However WVU will be without their leading tackler and the top tackler in the conference in Tony Fields, who has opted out of the game to prepare for the NFL draft.

Facing this triple option will also force the Mountaineer defensive backs to come up and play the run, which should not be a problem for guys like Alonzo Addae who ranked ninth in the Big 12 with 61 total tackles on the season.

The Black Knights defense limited their opponents to just 18 total touchdowns in 11 games — 13 through the air and just five on the ground. WVU junior tailback Leddie Brown finished the season as the second leading rusher in the Big 12 averaging 105 yards per game and 11 total touchdowns.

Jarret Doege will need to be careful with the football as Army picked off 13 passes this season, while also holding their opponents under a 60 percent completion rate.

A win for the Mountaineers would be a great way to close what has been the strangest season in college football history and send them into the offseason on a high note and with a winning record.