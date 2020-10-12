Kick time announced for WVU football game vs. Texas Tech

The Big 12 Conference has announced that West Virginia’s upcoming Oct. 24 road game at Texas Tech will begin at 5:30 p.m. ET at Jones AT&T Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

The matchup will cap a five-game Saturday slate in the conference on that Saturday.

WVU fell 38-17 at home in the most recent meeting between the two squads. In 2018, the Mountaineers got the best of the Red Raiders, 42-34, in the last clash in Lubbock.

West Virginia (2-1) will play its next game this Saturday at home against Kansas. Kickoff is set for noon ET, and the game will air on FS1.

