Bryce Ford-Wheaton waves the West Virginia state flag after the win over Virginia Tech. (PHOTO: Ryan Decker)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia and No. 22 Texas will square off under the lights in Austin, Texas.

The Big 12 matchup between the Mountaineers and Longhorns has been announced as a 7:30 p.m. kick on Saturday, Oct. 1. It will be televised on FS1.

Both squads enter 2-2 overall and 0-1 in conference action.

After an 0-2 start to the season, including a loss to Kansas to open Big 12 play, WVU has won its last two games. The Mountaineers defeated Virginia Tech on Thursday night in Blacksburg 33-10.

The Longhorns were stunned in their league opener by Texas Tech. The Red Raiders pulled the upset in overtime on Saturday, 37-34. It marked the first time since 2008 that Tech defeated Texas in Lubbock.

The clash in Austin will mark the fourth evening kick for WVU this season. It has at least one more remaining on the schedule as it will host Baylor at 7 p.m. on Oct. 13.