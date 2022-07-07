Basketball rarely comes to a stop at the pro level, and Miles McBride knows that firsthand.

The guard will embark on his second showing in the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League when he and the New York Knicks take on the defending champion Golden State Warriors on Friday. Its clash with Golden State will be the first of four scheduled games for New York.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 13: Miles McBride #2 of the New York Knicks passes against the Detroit Pistons during the 2021 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on August 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Pistons defeated the Knicks 93-87.

McBride appeared in six Summer League games for the Knicks in the summer of 2021, shortly after his selection in the second round of the NBA Draft. He averaged 15.2 points per game, good for fourth on the squad, as the Knicks finished with a 4-2 record.

The Knicks announced their Summer League roster on June 30. As is normal with the summer lineups, the 15-man roster looks much different than its typical list of players because teams utilize the Summer League to acclimate young players and test free agents and G League prospects. Coach Dice Yoshimoto will lead the Knicks for the second straight season.

McBride is the only Mountaineer participating in the NBA Summer League this year after a roller-coaster rookie season. He played 40 games for the Knicks, averaging 2.2 points in 9.3 minutes per game in 2021-22. The former WVU star did establish himself as one of New York’s top prospects, averaging a 27.8-point, 10.8-assist double-double for the Westchester Knicks, their G League affiliate.

McBride is one of several former WVU stars to perform well at the NBA Summer League in recent seasons. In 2018, Jevon Carter participated in the Las Vegas Summer League as a rookie with the Memphis Grizzlies. He averaged 11.4 points and 4.6 assists as he helped the Grizzlies run to the league semifinals.

Carter then helped the Grizzlies to a 2-1 record in the Utah Jazz Summer League, good for the top spot in the four-team standings. Just days later, however, he was traded to the Phoenix Suns.

Carter will not participate in this year’s Summer League. In February, the Brooklyn Nets waived the two-time National Defensive Player of the Year selection, but he was snatched up by the Milwaukee Bucks shortly thereafter. He went on to have the best 20-game stretch of his four-year career thus far in Milwaukee. Carter inked a two-year contract with the Bucks on Thursday, and recently worked out with a group of teammates in Greece, home of star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Later this summer, he will help Best Virginia at TBT as an assistant coach.

In 2021, Joe Mazzulla acted as the Summer League Head Coach for the Boston Celtics. He led Boston to the Las Vegas Summer League championship game, but the Sacramento Kings defeated his squad 100-67. Mazzulla stayed on the Celtics’ bench through the season as they made a run to the NBA Finals.

Friday’s tip-off between the Knicks and the Warriors is set for 8 p.m. ET and it will be shown on ESPN2. They will then play the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday and the Orlando Magic on Thursday.