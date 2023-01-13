MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU’s Christmas gift officially inked his papers to become a Mountaineer.

Kole Taylor, a transfer tight end from LSU, signed a grant-in-aid and will officially join West Virginia, according to WVU coach Neal Brown. He joins the Mountaineers with two years of eligibility.

Taylor committed to the Mountaineers on Christmas Day after playing the first three years of his career at LSU. He was one of the top tight ends in the 2020 recruiting class out as a four-star prospect of Grand Junction, Colorado, and picked the Tigers over a plethora of top programs, including West Virginia.

Standing 6-feet, 7-inches tall, Taylor played in 32 games for the Tigers and appeared in every game in the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He racked up 17 catches for 159 yards at LSU and reeled in a touchdown in 2021.