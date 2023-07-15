The results of this year’s Big 12 Media Preseason Poll have ruffled a few feathers in Morgantown.

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown said Thursday he was “upset” by the Mountaineers being picked to finish last in the league standings. Asked later about how the team has reacted to the release of the preseason poll, he added that his players are “pissed off.”

The WVU football team has not finished last in a conference since Gene Corum’s 1960 squad went 0-2-1 in Southern Conference league play. Recent history, both in and out of the Big 12, says West Virginia won’t finish where it is projected.

History is one thing. The players, who will determine what type of season West Virginia has, are another. They’re ready to prove the voters wrong and history right.

“I could definitely say right now, just being around the guys around that facility, I can promise we’re not finishing last in the Big 12,” said senior linebacker Lee Kpogba.

The preseason poll put the proverbial target on the back of first-place Texas. At the same time, it’s perfect bulletin board material for the predicted last-place Mountaineers.

Players in the team facilities are consistently reminded how folks around the conference and the country view this year’s WVU team.

“We’re hearing it a lot, quite a bit, from strength coaches, coaches alike. Using it as motivation right now during our workouts is a pretty good thing to do,” senior offensive lineman Doug Nester said. “I think once the season starts, that it will kind of fade away. But right now, using it as extra motivation really helps.”

With almost every college athlete having multiple forms of social media right at their fingertips, West Virginia players don’t need much reminding of where they were picked from the coaches. They saw the preseason poll results almost as quickly as the coaching staff.

“We definitely see it. It definitely gets under our skin. Nobody wants to be picked to finish last,” added Kpogba. “It’s also like fuel, because I mean, it drives us to prove people wrong.”

In the eyes of the players, Kpogba said the preseason poll shows West Virginia athletes two things: no one believes in them, and exactly “what everybody thinks about us.”

As Brown said, the chip on the shoulder of the players has only increased in size. The motivation is certainly there.

But in the opinion of junior safety Aubrey Burks, the media who vote on the preseason poll is just one of the two groups of people West Virginia players have to prove they are better than predicted.

“We want to prove to everybody, but you got to prove to yourself first. Whenever somebody put you at the bottom of something, you want to prove to them so much to where you want to prove to yourself that you can make sure that you can do it,” said Burks. “And once you prove it to yourself, I feel like once we prove it to [ourselves], everybody else will see it in the world. And we’ll show everybody what we’re made of.”