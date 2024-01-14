WVU players celebrated Saturday's win over No. 25 Texas, but the players know such victories are the standard of the program

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia (6-10, 1-2 Big 12) was in need of a win. The Mountaineers had lost three games in a row and five of their last six since Dec. 16. WVU was off to an 0-2 start in league play, and after facing No. 25 Texas on Saturday, had two more games against nationally ranked teams coming up.

So, West Virginia did exactly what it needed to do. It got a win.

“We needed that win for sure,” said point guard Kerr Kriisa, who tallied 14 points, four rebounds and a couple of assists. “We really, really mentally needed that win to show for ourselves, and for the people of West Virginia; I’m really proud that we got that win just for them too. But, I’m just happy that we kind of showed what we can do.”

More than 11,000 fans reached arguably the highest decibel levels the Coliseum has felt this season on Saturday. The Mountaineers fed off of, and into, the energy that was present amongst the crowd.

While the victory was an upset in terms of the teams’ records, rankings, and other outside numbers, maybe it should not have been unexpected. West Virginia, as a program, has now won four consecutive home games against ranked teams while being unranked in the AP Poll. The streak started with last year’s win over 15th-ranked Auburn and includes victories over 11th-ranked Iowa State, 11th-ranked Kansas State, and now 25th-ranked Texas in the Longhorns’ last scheduled trip to Morgantown.

Unranked WVU is 5-1 inside the Coliseum against ranked foes over the last calendar year. The Mountaineers’ home palace is known as one of the toughest venues in college basketball for a reason.

“This should be the expectation here,” said Kriisa. “This shouldn’t be that we’re putting water, you know, we go to the locker room [and] we celebrate like crazy. Like, this should be the expectation of West Virginia basketball with the talent that we have.”

However, the Mountaineers did celebrate like crazy. Pat Suemnick, who led West Virginia in scoring with a career-high 16 points, was drenched with water in the locker room. It was a win, highlighted by some thunderous dunks from Suemnick, RaeQuan Battle and Akok Akok, worth celebrating.

“It was one of the things I had said before the game, like, if you look at our record, things haven’t been going the best for us. But, it’s nothing that… There’s nothing that we can’t change,” said Suemnick. “I told them I want to go out there tonight and be the team that we know we can be, and I think we’re well on our way to that now.”

More stiff competition awaits.

WVU will travel to Norman to face No. 9 Oklahoma (13-3, 1-2) on Wednesday. After that, the Mountaineers will return home to face No. 3 Kansas (14-2, 2-1) on Saturday.

Such is life in the toughest collegiate basketball conference in the country.