Kysre Gondrezick scores first WNBA bucket in preseason game

Kysre Gondrezick is officially on the board — at least, for the WNBA preseason.

The former Mountaineer guard made her first appearance for the Indiana Fever on Tuesday in a preseason clash with the Chicago Sky, logging X minutes for her new team. She also scored her first bucket in the closing minutes of the second quarter, as guard Danielle Robinson grabbed a steal and found Gondrezick, who finished the fast break lay-up.

Gondrezick, the No. 4 pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft, finished 1-for-2 with two points, while adding three assists and a steal in the 81-65 loss for the Fever.

The Benton Harbor, Michigan native made history as the highest-ever selection in the WNBA Draft out of WVU, shocking pundits who had her slated in the second or third rounds. Of course, there have been a learning curve for the guard, but right now she is enjoying the new experience.

Gondrezick finished her three-year career at West Virginia averaging 17.1 points and 3.8 assists per game, collecting a host of awards, including unanimous All-Big 12 First Team honors, in her final season.