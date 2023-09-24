Dallas had a chance to mount a comeback, but Kyzir White denied the Cowboys that opportunity.

Dallas, one of the undefeated teams in the NFL entering Week 3, trailed the winless Arizona Cardinals 28-16 with just over three minutes remaining. The Cowboys, though, were set up on 3rd & goal at the six-yard line.

Dak Prescott fired toward the endzone, hoping to bring Dallas back within one score. Instead, White was there to take the ball away.

White, essentially lined up as a spy on the play, read Prescott’s eyes perfectly, moved a few yards back and to his left, jumped, and picked off the pass.

The play is good for the fifth interception of White’s career. It’s also his first since Oct. 17, 2021, when he had two INTs against the Baltimore Ravens.

White finished with a game-high 14 total tackles and a tackle for loss on the day. Arizona handed the Cowboys a 28-16 loss.

The former Mountaineer is Arizona’s leading tackler through the first three weeks of the year. White, playing his sixth year in the NFL, was a fourth-round pick out of WVU in 2018.