A late equalizer from senior defender Gabrielle Robinson helped the West Virginia University women’s soccer team earn a 1-1 draw with Oklahoma State at Neal Patterson Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Thursday night.

West Virginia (5-4-7, 2-1-4 Big 12) trailed with less than 10 minutes remaining in the game, but Robinson came up big with just the second goal of her career in the 84th minute to help the Mountaineers draw even with OSU.

The Cowgirls took the lead in the waning minutes of the first half at the 37:40 mark, and the score held for the majority of the contest. However, WVU’s last-ditch efforts past the 80-minute mark proved successful when fifth-year senior defender Jordan Brewster booted a long ball into the box, finding senior forward/defender Julianne Vallerand. The Terrebonne, Quebec, native tapped a high ball to Robinson, who beat the OSU keeper to head the ball into an open net and level the score line.

Robinson’s goal was her first of the season, while Vallerand’s assist marked her second of the campaign and fifth of her career.

From there, the Mountaineers tallied four shots in the final minutes of the match in an attempt to take the lead, but they couldn’t find the second score and the match ended in a tie.

The final box score showed West Virginia outshooting Oklahoma State, 18-9, while the Mountaineers placed seven shots on goal and held the Cowgirls to just three shots on frame. WVU claimed a slight, 5-4 edge in corner kicks, as three of its corners came in the first 30 minutes of the match. Senior goalkeeper Kayza Massey tallied a pair of saves, while OSU keeper Jordan Nytes saved six Mountaineer shots.

Vallerand led the offense with four shots, while Robinson took a pair of shots in the contest, including her equalizer in the 84th minute.

Thursday’s draw marked the first tie in the series between WVU and OSU, as West Virginia’s all-time lead moves to 9-3-1. The Mountaineers also hold a 3-1-1 record in games played in Stillwater.

Also of note, the tie with OSU marked West Virginia’s seventh draw of the year, setting a new program record for ties in a single season. It bests the previous season-high mark of six, reached in the 2008 and 2009 seasons.

West Virginia wraps up the road portion of its 2022 slate on Sunday, Oct. 23, as it travels to Norman, Oklahoma, to battle Oklahoma. Kickoff at John Crain Field is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET.

For more information on the Mountaineers, follow @WVUWomensSoccer on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.