MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — WVU men’s soccer got a dream start against Yale, but it all came crashing down in the final minutes.

Max Rogers game-winning goal in the 88th minute to push the Bulldogs (1-0-2) to a 2-1 victory over the No. 23 Mountaineers (2-3) on Friday. That was Yale’s second straight goal of the game to hand West Virginia its third loss in its first five matches.

The game seemed like it was going to be all West Virginia from the opening kickoff, though. Sergio Ors Navarro found the back of the net just three minutes into the contest when he finished a pass from Max Tretheway with a clean volley, giving the Mountaineers an early lead.

WVU never lacked opportunities throughout the first half, registering seven shots in the first 45 minutes. Only one of those — the goal — tested goalkeeper Elian Haddock.

Yale equalized late in the half when Justin Harris got fouled in the box. The Bulldogs were awarded a penalty, and Paolo Carroll made a cool finish down the middle to knot the match.

Again, WVU threatened throughout the second half, but only one shot tested Haddock. Two Mountaineer goals were called back for offsides, while several more chances were squandered by missed shots.

That gave Rogers the time and opportunity he needed. The sophomore forward was left unmarked outside the box in the 88th minute and lined up a perfect shot that got past Lee to seal the win.

Lee finished the game with a 50-percent save rate, making two saves on the night. Haddock made just one despite WVU’s 13 attempts.

The Mountaineers stay in Morgantown for their next contest, which kicks off their conference schedule. WVU’s first Sun Belt match will be against Coastal Carolina on Sept. 16, kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.