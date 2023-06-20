Wednesday could be a jumping off point in the journey back to the big leagues for last year's Cy Young Award finalist

It has been two weeks since former West Virginia ace Alek Manoah was taken off the Toronto Blue Jays active roster and optioned to the Florida Complex League. Manoah (1-7, 6.36 ERA) had a disastrous start to the season, his third in the big leagues.

Not much has been reported on the big right-hander since he touched down at the Blue Jays’ instructional site in his native state of Flordia. However, some details have trickled out this week, and they have been positive.

According to MLB.com, Manoah threw 75 pitches in a simulation game on Friday, June 16. Those pitches were thrown against Toronto prospects and rehabbing players. It is believed his time on the mound went well.

The site also reports that Manoah will throw another sim game on Wednesday, and is scheduled to throw at least 75 pitches as he continues to lay the groundwork for a comeback to the majors.

As the site reads, if things go well in Wednesday’s session, Manoah’s next appearance will likely be in a live Minor League game roughly five days later. Toronto’s Single-A affiliate plays in the same town as the organization’s Florida Complex League group, leading many to believe that is the natural next step for the 25-year-old.

Blue Jays beat reporter Keegan Matheson reported last Thursday that another positive for Manoah over the last two weeks has been time spent with injured Toronto starter Hyun Jin Ryu. According to Matheson, the two hurlers became fast friends during Manoah’s rookie season in 2021, as the younger Manoah learned from the veteran Ryu.

“I think it’s good to have a buddy who you can confide in a little bit,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider told Matheson. “Ryu’s been through his own ups and downs over the course of his career. It’s good to have them down there together.”

Manoah last appeared on a MLB mound on June 5, when he surrendered six runs in the first inning and only recorded one out.

Overall, he is 26-16 with a 3.19 ERA in his career with the Blue Jays. Manoah was a Cy Young Award finalist last season, finishing the year with a 16-7 record, a 2.24 earned run average, and a career-high 180 strikeouts.