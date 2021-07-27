Lawrence’s assist helps Canada move on to Olympic knockout stage

Canada is moving on to the Olympic knockout stage — and it couldn’t have made it without the left foot of Ashley Lawrence.

The midfielder notched an assist worthy of a highlight reel to put her country in front of Great Britain in the second half of Group E competition on Tuesday, streaking down the left sideline for a threatening run to get Canada in scoring position. She crossed it through six Great Britain defenders to find forward Adriana Leon for the finish.

GOOOOAL!!



ADRIANA LEON!!



She puts Canada ahead and they lead Great Britain 1-0 in the 60th minute now.#CANWNT is 30 minutes away from taking this match, winning the group and securing a spot in the KO stages!!#Tokyo2020 #Football #TeamCanada pic.twitter.com/1n8jJSbMYX — Jacob Pacheco (@JacobPacheco6) July 27, 2021

With the score, Lawrence notched her first assist at the 2020 games, and her second at the Olympics all-time.

Lawrence was subbed off the pitch in the 81st minute. Coincidentally, Canada allowed the game-tying goal four minutes later at the foot of Scotland’s Caroline Weir.

Still, a draw was all either team needed to move on. Great Britain takes the top spot in Group E with seven points, while Canada (five points) and Japan (four points) take second and third.

Fellow West Virginia alumna Kadeisha Buchanan has also started all three matches for Canada this Olympics, donning the captain’s armband for Tuesday’s clash with Great Britain.

Canada kicks off in the quarterfinals against Brazil on Friday at 7 a.m. ET.