LB Raleigh Collins III commits to West Virginia

Neal Brown’s recruiting team has been busy this offseason.

The Mountaineers’ 2022 class just grew by one after linebacker Raleigh Collins III announced his commitment to West Virginia on Twitter.

Collins’s addition is the 15th to West Virginia’s 2022 recruiting class.

A native of Philadelphia, Collins is a three-star prospect out of Neumann Goretti High School. Rivals rates him as the 17th-ranked prospect in the state of Pennsylvania, while 247Sports puts him at 15.

According to 247Sports, WVU beat out pursuits from fellow Big 12 member Kansas, as well as rivals Pitt, Marshall and Penn State. Boston College, Maryland, Ole Miss and Oregon were other Power Five schools to land Collins’s commitment.