Leddie Brown accepts NFL Combine invitation

WVU's leading rusher is one step closer to making his "lifelong dream" come true

He was the Baddest Man in Morgantown, but in March, he’ll have the chance to show he’s good enough for the NFL.

WVU running back Leddie Brown announced in a tweet on Friday that he accepted an invitation to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, the first Mountaineer to do so in this draft class.

“Blessed to be one step closer to achieving my life long goal of playing in the NFL,” he wrote.

Brown finished his college career after four years with West Virginia in December when he announced that he’d opt out of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl to “pursue his lifelong dream.” That announcement came after he had already made program history, however, as he became the first Mountaineer since 2017 to amass back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.

On Feb. 3, Brown will compete in the East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas.

The Philadelphia product ran for 1,065 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2021, bringing his career rushing total to 2,888 yards and 27 scores. He finishes with the sixth-highest rushing yards total in WVU history, and with the eighth-most touchdowns.