Leddie Brown, Dante Stills named to Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List

Two of West Virginia football’s biggest names are on the docket for a possible trip to Mobile, Alabama after the upcoming football season.

Running back Leddie Brown and defensive lineman Dante Stills were both named to the watch list for the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl on Thursday, adding to a growing list of preseason nods for the duo.

Stills, a native of Fairmont, West Virginia, was the only Mountaineer to be named to the All-Big 12 Preseason Team this summer. He was also given a preseason All-America nod from Athlon Sports to go along with spots on the watch lists for the Outland and Nagurski trophies.

The former Polar Bear played in 10 games in 2020, racking up 35 total tackles, including 10.5 tackles-for-loss and two sacks.

Brown was named to the Doak Walker watch list in July after his breakout 2020 campaign. The Philadelphian rushed for 1,010 yards and nine touchdowns in 10 games as a junior.

West Virginia has been represented at the Reese’s Senior Bowl in every edition of the game since 2016. Most recently, linebacker Tony Fields II participated in the game, which gave him a little extra exposure before his fifth round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns.