MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Former West Virginia running back Leddie Brown is headed to the NFL after signing with the Los Angeles Chargers, the team announced Saturday.

Brown graduated from West Virginia as the sixth-leading rusher in program history but went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft. Still, he will get a shot as an undrafted free agent.

The senior tailback rushed for 2,888 yards during his WVU career and became just the eighth running back in WVU history to eclipse 1,000 yards in two seasons this past fall. That’s just part of what puts him as one of the top backs in the history of the program.

Brown was one of six Mountaineers who participated in WVU’s Pro Day on March 29. However, none of those six players heard their names called during the NFL Draft.

This marks the first year since 2007 that no WVU players were drafted.

The Chargers currently have three running backs on their roster, including Austin Ekeler, who finished 12th in the NFL in rushing. They also drafted a tailback, Isaiah Spiller of Texas A&M, in the third round of this year’s NFL Draft.