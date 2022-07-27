Casey Legg lines up a field goal during the 2021 season. (Photo: Jamie Green/Gold and Blue Nation)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia’s Casey Legg has been named to the 2022 Lou Groza Award preseason watch list. The award is presented annually to the nation’s best placekicker in college football.

The Charleston native was a semifinalist for the 2021 Lou Groza Award.

Legg hit 19-of-23 field goal attempts last year, putting him in a tie for No. 6 in single-season program history in field goals made. He also connected on all 35 extra point attempts.

He started the season with 13 made field goals, just two shy of the program record. The soccer player turned placekicker also ranks No. 8 in program history in career field goals made with 24.