Sophomore defender Annika Leslie of the West Virginia University women’s soccer team has been named to the Canada Women’s National Team’s roster for the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

The biennial championship will take place from August 10-28, in Costa Rica, and Leslie and the squad are set to compete among 16 nations vying for this year’s title. Canada was drawn into Croup C and opens competition against Korea Republic on Aug. 11.

“We continue to be so excited and proud of Annika for earning these incredible opportunities to represent her country on the international stage,” WVU coach Nikki Izzo-Brown said. “She continues to work hard toward her goals, and I am proud to see her reach another major achievement.”

A native of Halifax, Nova Scotia, Leslie most recently was named to Canada’s U-20 roster for the 2022 Concacaf Women’s U-20 Championship in February. She has previously participated in the Canada National Team Program as a member of the U-17 and U-15 squads and also served as a team caption for the U-17 team during the 2019 Mexico Tour.



During her freshman season with the Mountaineers, Leslie appeared in 14 matches for WVU, while she earned the starting nod in five contests. She tallied 632 minutes played in her freshman campaign. This fall, she helped the WVU defense record 11 shutouts during the year, while allowing just 12 opponent goals throughout the season.