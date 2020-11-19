LISTEN: Bob Huggins previews 2020-21 season in Big 12 teleconference

West Virginia University rifle coach Jon Hammond announced today that Natalie Perrin will join the Mountaineers for the 2021-22 season. “We are really excited to welcome Natalie to the Mountaineer family and the WVU rifle team,” Hammond said. “We have followed her progress with interest over the last few years, and she has really progressed into one of the premier junior shooters in the USA in the air rifle event.

“Natalie brings a great passion and enthusiasm for the sport, as well as a strong work ethic, which are important values for us. She will be a great fit into our current team and culture. I am excited to work with her on a daily basis, starting next fall, and see how far she can progress in this sport. We currently have a young and exciting team, and Natalie will continue to add to that further.”