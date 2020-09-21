LISTEN: Brown, Gundy preview upcoming clash

West Virginia’s first open week of the new campaign is in the books, and now the Mountaineers turn their attention to Oklahoma State.

Head coach Neal Brown said WVU had a “productive” bye week.

“We practiced four times,” Brown said. “Practiced hard, practiced physical and really treated it as a continuation from camp.”

The second-year head coach also discussed the many “weapons” that the Cowboys will have at their disposal Saturday when these two teams meet. Hear his full remarks from the Big 12 teleconference at the top of this page.

OSU head coach Mike Gundy also looked ahead to this matchup, and gave an update on starting quarterback Spencer Sanders, who was knocked out of Oklahoma State’s 16-7 win over Tulsa due to an injury.

Gundy said Sanders’ injury is “mild,” add that he’ll be reevaluated Tuesday.

“I would think that he should be OK, but you never know,” Gundy said.

West Virginia lost to Oklahoma State 20-13 last season at Milan Puskar Stadium. These two teams will square off Saturday in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.