LISTEN: Brown highlights areas that need “progress” as Mountaineers enter second open week

Neal Brown shared more takeaways from the Baylor game and looked ahead to West Virginia’s open week during his weekly appearance on the Big 12 teleconference.

The second-year head coach of WVU football said the Mountaineers played at a “high level” defensively against the Bears, but they struggled on offense, making more “inexcusable” mistakes.

Brown promised to remedy those types of mistakes after the loss to Oklahoma State, but with the Mountaineers entering their second bye week — which will be followed by a tough slate of five conference games in as many weeks — there’s even more urgency to fix the issues that have plagued the offense.

“We gotta make really good progress in this bye week on that side of the ball, or else it’s not gonna be a good year for us,” Brown said.

The head coach also discussed his team’s recent performances on special teams, the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic continues to present and his reaction to some surprising results this season in the Big 12. Listen to his weekly conference call with reporters at the top of this page.

West Virginia’s next game is scheduled for Oct. 17 vs. Kansas. The Big 12 announced Monday that the contest will begin at noon ET.