LISTEN: Coach Brown gives an early preview of this weekend’s clash with Oklahoma

This weekend, Neal Brown gets his first opportunity to coach under the lights of Milan Puskar Stadium. The Mountaineers welcome No. 14 Oklahoma at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. The Sooners are flying high following their 41-13 win over Oklahoma State on Saturday.

It was a rough start to Big 12 play for Lincoln Riley’s team, falling to Kansas State and Iowa State on back-to-back weekends. Both games were decided by seven points or less. Since then, OU has won five straight leading up to Saturday’s clash in Morgantown.

NB on OU's 2020 offense compared to 2019: "They've been elite for a long time…I think this group here is really difficult to defend." — Anjelica Trinone (@AnjelicaTrinone) November 23, 2020

“They are definitely playing their best football here in the last month. Some of that is Spencer Rattler maturing,” Coach Brown said on the Big 12 teleconference. “Something I don’t think gets talked about enough is they get the Stevenson kid back and the Perkins kid back. They have been a different team with both of those kids in the line-up.”

Coach Brown also provided an injury update on linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo. He sustained an injury vs. Texas and missed the TCU game.

“He ran last week and will start to practice the early part of this week. We’re not ready to say he is ready to go, but we are hopeful,” Brown said.

Listen to Coach Brown and Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley preview this weekend matchup on Monday’s teleconference.