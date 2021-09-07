LIU at West Virginia: Kick time, TV/stream info, odds and more

MORGANTOWN, WV – NOVEMBER 14: West Virginia Mountaineers running back Leddie Brown (4) on the field prior to the college football game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the West Virginia Mountaineers on November 14, 2020, at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, WV. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

For the first time since Nov. 23, 2019, Mountaineer Nation will be welcomed into Milan Puskar Stadium at full capacity when West Virginia football hosts Long Island University for WVU’s home opener.

In addition to the fans’ return to Milan Puskar Stadium, it will be Family Day. The program will also honor the seniors from a year ago, giving them the senior day ceremony that they missed last year. WVU will also honor first responders during the game, as it will be played on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks — an event that affected both West Virginia and LIU deeply.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming clash in Morgantown:

LIU at West Virginia game information

Date: Sept. 11, 2021

Kick time: 5 p.m. ET

Television: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: Find your local affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

Location: Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, West Virginia

Favorite: West Virginia (odds TBA)

Series history: First meeting

Matchup preview

West Virginia is looking for redemption against the Sharks, who first made the jump to Division I (FCS) in 2019. The Mountaineers mark the first Power Five opponent the Sharks will have ever faced, and the second of three FBS teams to start their season.

Despite a week one performance against Maryland that head coach Neal Brown called “disappointing,” history looks favorably upon WVU for their second game. WVU has never lost to an FCS opponent, although they’ve come close — most recently, James Madison came to Morgantown in 2019 and kept the score within a touchdown, six years after William and Mary played WVU to the same score differential.

LIU has had a rude welcome to Division I, earning a combined record of 2-12 in its first two seasons, including a winless 2019 to start its new competition. The Sharks had an equally difficult start to this season, traveling to FIU and taking a 48-10 loss to the Panthers — their first-ever FBS foe.

This is an opportunity for Brown’s team, which is looking for improvement after its 30-24 road loss to the Terrapins. Specifically, Brown says he wants his offensive line to be more physical, he wants to see better fundamentals out of his quarterback Jarret Doege and he wants to see his defense better execute their individual assignments.