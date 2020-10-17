LIVE GAME LOG: Kansas (0-3) at West Virginia (2-1)

West Virginia football is set to face the Kansas Jayhawks in a Big 12 Conference clash at Milan Puskar Stadium. The action kicks off at noon ET on FOX, and we will have live updates right here in this game log.

WVU will have some minor shakeups on the offensive line. Guard James Gmiter will miss his second straight contest after testing positive for COVID-19, which means Zach Frazier will play in his left guard spot for his third career start. At left tackle, Brandon Yates will get the start over Junior Uzebu.

The Mountaineers will also be without linebacker VanDarius Cowan for the second straight week.

For the Jayhawks, they will trot Miles Kendrick out at quarterback for his first career start. In addition, Coach Les Miles is staying in Lawrence, and tight ends coach Joshua Eargle will act as head coach.

This will be the first game of the 2020 season for West Virginia in which they will allow fans. 15,000 Mountaineer supporters will be in attendance for this contest.

Be sure to check back here for updates.

1ST QUARTER

West Virginia receives the opening kickoff. Winston Wright gets a solid return to start, giving WVU the ball on their own 33.

FIELD GOAL KANSAS (3-0) – 11:41: Kansas is able to put together a 17-yard drive but are forced to settle for a field goal after some solid defensive play from West Virginia. KU mixed up their play-calling — two rushes and four passes — with quarterback Miles Kendrick starting his day off with 13 yards.

14:05: The Mountaineers’ first drive was nothing short of sloppy. Neal Brown opts for a deep shot on first down, and Jarret Doege finds an open TJ Simmons — but the pass is dropped. On second down, Leddie Brown is stopped in the backfield for a five-yard loss. Doege then again attempts a pass to Simmons, squeezing it into coverage — Simmons catches the tipped pass, but fumbles after taking a massive hit. Kansas recovers on the WVU 41 yard line.