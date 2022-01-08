LIVE GAME LOG: Kansas State (8-5, 0-2 Big 12) at WVU men’s hoops (11-2, 0-1 Big 12)

Bob Huggins oversees his team during WVU men’s basketball’s 56-53 victory over No. 15 UConn in the Big East/Big 12 Battle on Dec. 8 at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. (Photo: Jamie Green)

West Virginia men’s basketball brings Big 12 hoops back to Morgantown as it hosts Kansas State at the WVU Coliseum on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

The Mountaineers expect to be back to a full lineup after missing out on several players in their league opener due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. The Wildcats come to the Mountain State still feeling the effects of the virus, as they travel with just seven scholarship players, one coach and one graduate assistant — not including head coach Bruce Weber.

Stop here for all the latest on today’s contest.

West Virginia starters

G Kedrian Johnson

G Taz Sherman

G Sean McNeil

F Jalen Bridges

F Isaiah Cottrell

Kansas State starters

G Nijel Pack

G Markquis Nowell

G Mark Smith

F Selton Miguel

F Ismael Massoud

1ST HALF

0:08 (KSU 40, WVU 27): Bob Huggins calls timeout as his team gets one more possession to try to cut into the Wildcat lead. WVU is struggling scoring the ball, especially from inside — they’ve made just four layups in 11 attempts.

3:38 (KSU 33, WVU 25): The short bench is already starting to affect the K-State rotation as three of its eight players have picked up two fouls. Bob Huggins is taking advantage of this imbalance, already going five deep into his bench. He noted before the game that his returners (namely Taz Sherman and Gabe Osabuohien) would possibly play limited minutes in this one as they play back into shape — Sherman leads the Mountaineers with 15 of 16 possible minutes, while Osabuohien has played nine off the bench.

8:24 (KSU 27, WVU 18): The Mountaineers get some of the Coliseum crowd on its feet with a 12-6 run to force a K-State timeout. Taz Sherman is getting his name in the box score for the first time since returning to the lineup, making a pair of buckets to welcome himself back.

11:47 (KSU 21, WVU 6): WVU is having trouble stopping the open three-pointers from K-State. The Wildcats have already made five buckets from downtown, the majority of which have come from the corner. Still, K-State has hit a cold spell, making just one of its last five buckets. WVU is just 2-for-14 to start the game.

15:35 (KSU 14, WVU 4): Kansas State has made four straight buckets to head into the first media timeout of the contest, including an 8-0 run. Sean McNeil has the only field goal for WVU with a three-pointer three minutes into the game as the Mountaineers start 1-for-9 from the field. Unfortunately for WVU, McNeil also picks up his first foul when he bumps Markquis Nowell on a three-pointer to set up a four-point play out of the break.

Kansas State wins the opening tip. We are underway at the WVU Coliseum.