FINAL: WVU men’s hoops defeats Kent State, 63-50

West Virginia men’s basketball closes out its homestand against the Kent State Golden Flashes at the WVU Coliseum. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Be sure to stop here for updates as the game unfolds.

West Virginia starters

G Taz Sherman

G Keddy Johnson

G Sean McNeil

F Jalen Bridges

F Isaiah Cottrell

Kent State starters

G Malique Jacobs

G Sincere Carry

G Giovanni Santiago

F DJ Johnson

F Cli’ron Hornbeak

2ND HALF

FINAL: West Virginia defeats Kent State, 63-50.

1:11 (WVU 61, KSU 50): West Virginia is coasting to the finish here in Morgantown. The first team is still on the floor as the Mountaineers try to hold onto the lead, with Sherman’s 27 points leading the way for the Mountaineers. Sean McNeil has a season-high 19 points after making a three-pointer late in the half.

7:54 (WVU 52, KSU 37): After a tussle for the ball under the Kent State basket, Coach Rob Senderoff gets sent off the court after two technical fouls in succession. In a twist, Sean McNeil steps off and makes all four free throws to get WVU up by 15.

8:18 (WVU 48, KSU 37): A fastbreak layup from Malik Curry extends a WVU run to eight points and forces the Golden Flashes to call timeout. WVU is getting some real production from its bench now, as Dimon Carrigan and Curry have accounted for WVU’s last six points.

10:05 (WVU 44, KSU 37): Taz misses both free throws, but comes right back and makes a jumper.

11:24 (WVU 40, KSU 37): Malique Jacobs leads Kent State on a six-point swing to get within a bucket at the under-12 media stoppage. The Golden Flashes are struggling even more than West Virginia offensively, making just 38 percent from the field and 18 from three-point range. They’re also missing at the free throw line (42.9 percent) almost as much as WVU (41.2). On a bright note, Taz Sherman has logged his third straight 20-point game of the season, sitting at 21 points — he is about to take the line to make that tally larger.

15:02 (WVU 38, KSU 31): Sherman is still carrying the scoring load, already notching seven points in the half. He’s getting a little support from the outside, as Jalen Bridges and Isaiah Cottrell each sunk a three-pointer. Still, the inside game is hurting WVU on defense — all but one of Kent State’s four buckets have come from the paint.

1ST HALF

HALF: West Virginia takes a 25-22 lead over Kent State into the locker room for halftime.

3:22 (WVU 19, KSU 19): Taz Sherman is making his presence felt, scoring six straight points for the Mountaineers. Right now, they’re just trading buckets, and have been for two minutes. This hasn’t been West Virginia’s crispest game of the season so far.

7:56 (WVU 9, KSU 11): So far, Sean McNeil is the only Mountaineer with a field goal, and he’s scored three. In fact, only Jalen Bridges and Kedrian Johnson have even attempted one. Meanwhile, Kent State is attacking the inside — six of its 11 points have come in the paint.

11:39 (WVU 7, KSU 4): The Mountaineers have started with some tough defense as Kent State opens the game 0-for-4 from deep and 2-for-8 from the field. They haven’t been able to turn that into a whole lot of points, though, as they’ve already given up five turnovers so far.

15:22 (WVU 6, KSU 2): Sincere Carry made the first bucket in the game, but West Virginia responded with a six-point run to head into the first media timeout. Taz Sherman got the first point for WVU with a free throw (he did miss the second, however). Sean McNeil then notched the first two field goals with a layup and a three-pointer.

Kent State has won the opening tip. We are underway at the WVU Coliseum.