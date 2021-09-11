LIVE GAME LOG: Long Island (0-1) at West Virginia (0-1)

West Virginia football is back in Morgantown for its home opener, hosting the LIU Sharks for the first time in program history.

WVU is coming off its season-opening loss to Maryland on the road, and its coaching staff is looking for plenty of improvement against the Sharks, who are facing their first-ever Power Five opponent. LIU is also coming off a loss, falling 48-10 to FIU.

The Mountaineers will be without starting tight end Mike O’Laughlin for the second week in a row. The team seemed to struggle without O’Laughlin as they had to run more personnel without a tight end on the field, but regardless, the coaching staff liked what they saw out of TJ Banks, who got his first start of the season.

Stop back here for updates as the game unfolds.

4TH QUARTER

LIU starts the final period with possession.

3RD QUARTER

END 3Q: The Mountaineers hold a 59-0 lead over the Sharks.

0:02: Greene makes his first major mistake of the night: fumbling on a keeper to give it to the Sharks. Before that, the ball was moving, as he had a pair of chunk rushes while splitting carries with Tony Mathis.

TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (59-0) – 5:59: Greene again leads the Mountaineers on a scoring drive, capping it off with his feet from 13 yards out. He’s up to 53 rushing yards on eight attempts, and 4-of-6 for 67 yards through the air.

9:04: West Virginia holds LIU to negative yards for the third consecutive drive, this time another three-and-out. The Sharks punt, and WVU takes over on its on 46. Garrett Greene is back in at QB with the rest of the second team.

TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (52-0) – 11:16: Jarret Doege completes it again to Sam James for a 15-yard touchdown pass. The drive lasts just three plays, and includes an 11-yard run from freshman Justin Johnson.

12:00: LIU gets just two plays off before the Mountaineers force their first turnover of the season — Shemar Paul fumbles, and WVU’s Sean Ryan recovers to give the Mountaineers the ball on the LIU 26.

TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (45-0) – 12:34: After a pair of five-yard rushes from Leddie Brown, Jarret Doege connects with Sean Ryan on a 39-yard pass for a touchdown to give WVU its sixth touchdown of the game.

13:52: The Sharks get held to their third three-and-out of the game, but this time they are pushed back two yards. LIU punter Justin Hertlein has a tough time flipping the field, punting the ball just 16 yards. WVU takes over on the LIU 49.

2ND QUARTER

HALF: West Virginia takes a 38-0 lead into the locker room for halftime.

FIELD GOAL WEST VIRGINIA (38-0) – 0:00: West Virginia tries to strike quickly without any timeouts. Doege connects for two quick passes to Winston Wright and Sean Ryan for 41 combined yards, then he gets WVU into field goal position three plays later with a 12-yard keeper. He spikes it to let Casey Legg get one last try from 44 yards, which is good.

0:37: LIU attempts to put some points on the board with its longest drive of the game thus far. The Sharks move down 65 yards in 12 plays, but are forced to settle for a field goal — which they miss, giving WVU the ball on its own eight yard line.

TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (35-0) – 3:07): Doege finds Sam James for an 18-yard connection to give WVU a five-touchdown lead in the second quarter. The Mountaineers largely moved the ball through the air, but most of the play calls were on the ground. Tony Mathis gets his first touch of the season with a 5-yard rush up the middle.

6:53: West Virginia gets another three-and-out from the Sharks, and get the ball on its own 44 yard line to start.

TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (28-0) – 8:58: Greene scores his first touchdown with his feet as he moves to be WVU’s leading rusher for the game so far. He ran six times for 34 yards, while completing a pass on a fourth down for 28 yards — his only completion of the drive in three attempts.

9:34: Greene is leading the Mountaineer offense down the field, mainly with his feet. WVU is in the red zone.

14:08: The Mountaineers stop the LIU drive after six plays and five yards, getting the ball on their own 35 to start their third drive of the game. Garrett Greene is now in at QB for the Mountaineers.

1ST QUARTER

END 1Q: WVU leads LIU by three touchdowns as the Sharks hold possession in their own territory.

TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (21-0) – 2:18: Leddie Brown goes head-first into the end zone to give West Virginia its third touchdown of the game. Jarret Doege got the drive started with a 27-yard connection to Bryce Ford-Wheaton, then Leddie took it the rest of the way.

4:25: WVU forces a three-and-out for LIU and get a punt from the Sharks. Isaiah Esdale is back to return, waves for a fair catch and gets bumped — so WVU will begin its drive on the Sharks’ 39 yard line.

TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (14-0) – 6:16: WVU drives 80 yards to set up a 1-yard touchdown punch from Leddie Brown. It took WVU 14 plays to get down there, and it wasn’t always a guarantee that WVU would score — the Mountaineers had to convert a 4th and 9 and a 3rd and 19 in the process. Doege opens the game tossing 4-of-6 for 74 yards, splitting those completions evenly between Winston Wright (47 yards) and Bryce Ford-Wheaton (27 yards).

11:25: LIU gets a first down early in the drive, but are stopped in their tracks after a 14-yard series. The only significant gain comes from a screen pass from Camden Orth to Tosen Oyekanmi for seven yards, but the Mountaineer defense largely stuffs the Sharks. Sean Mahone does pick up the first penalty of the contest, committing a personal foul to give LIU its early first down — but they punt, and WVU starts on its own 20.

TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (7-0) – 14:49: Winston Wright can’t be stopped on the kick return — the receiver opens the game by taking it 90 yards to the house to give the Mountaineers a touchdown before they even take an offensive snap.

LIU has won the toss and elected to kick to WVU.