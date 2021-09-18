LIVE GAME LOG: No. 15 Virginia Tech (2-0) at West Virginia (1-1)

The Black Diamond Trophy is up for grabs in Morgantown as the 15th-ranked Virginia Tech Hokies visit Milan Puskar Stadium to face the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The 53rd-ever meeting between the two programs is surrounded by plenty of buzz as the rivalry returns to the Mountain State for the first time since 2005. Virginia Tech has had control of the trophy since 2004, with the most recent meeting occurring in 2017 — the first edition of the rivalry since 2005.

The game kicks off at noon ET and will be shown on FS1.

Be sure to check back here for live updates as the game unfolds.

2ND QUARTER

9:39: The Hokies get their second three-and-out of the game as they are unable to get their backs off their own goal line. They run a pair of rushes to Blackshear before taking a shot with Burmeister up the sideline, but that sails out of bounds. They punt and give the ball to WVU on the Mountaineers’ 44.

10:49: Again, penalties come back to bite the Mountaineers. After a 5-yard gain on second down by Leddie Brown, Winston Wright Jr. gets blown for an illegal motion call to push the Mountaineers back five yards. They get a big play on a screen pass to Brown on 3rd and 12, but come up a yard short, and punt. Tyler Sumpter puts VT on its own 3.

12:59: The Hokies have to keep it on the ground for the next three plays, bringing up a fourth-and-one situation. They opt for a QB truck play to Burmeister, but they’re stuffed. WVU takes over on its own 25.

1ST QUARTER

END 1Q: Virginia Tech earns a first down on a 25-yard connection from Burmeister to Tayvion Robinson for a first down. Hokies have the ball on the WVU 34.

0:54: West Virginia is held to its first punt of the game. The Mountaineers get a couple of good runs up the middle — including one from Garrett Greene — but a couple of incompletions from Doege stall the drive and force the Mountaineers to give the ball up.

TOUCHDOWN VIRGINIA TECH (WVU 14, VT 7) – 3:11: Virginia Tech is able to move the ball for the first time all game, but their drive is aided by some stinging West Virginia penalties. The drive first gets extended by a personal foul against Daryl Porter Jr., then an illegal substitution call against the Mountaineers after a third down stuff gives the Hokies another critical first down. Burmeister eventually finds Kaleb Smith for an 8-yard touchdown pass.

TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (WVU 14, VT 0) – 9:11: The WVU offense is wasting no time. This time, it takes the Mountaineers just three plays (1 minute, 10 seconds) to set up a touchdown from Doege to Bryce Ford-Wheaton for 29 yards — the duo’s first scoring connection of the year. The West Virginia offense now has 120 yards of total offense in just 1:46 of field time.

10:21: West Virginia holds the Hokies to -4 yards on their second drive, forcing a three-and-out. VT’s Peter Moore punts it to WVU’s Isaiah Esdale, who returns it eight yards to the WVU 45 yard line.

TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (WVU 7, VT 0) – 12:24: After just missing on a potential touchdown on a deep ball from Jarret Doege to Sam James, Leddie Brown picks up the slack by punching through the line for an 8-yard touchdown right up the middle.

12:42: After Braxton Burmeister finds Raheem Blackshear on a screen to move the chains on first down, West Virginia stuffs the Hokies to force a punt. WVU takes over on its 20 after a touchback.

West Virginia’s Evan Staley will kick to Virginia Tech’s Raheem Blackshear to start this game off.