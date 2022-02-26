West Virginia men’s basketball is back at home to close out the last week of its regular season against the 20th-ranked Texas Longhorns. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

The Mountaineers squared off against Texas to start Big 12 play in January, taking a double-digit loss in Austin. WVU lacked some three players at the time, however, as Taz Sherman, Gabe Osabuohien and Kobe Johnson missed the game with COVID-19.

This time around, Bob Huggins has his full lineup and a sold-out WVU Coliseum as they look to close out the season strong before the Big 12 Tournament.

Stop here for updates as the game unfolds.

West Virginia starters

G Kedrian Johnson

G Taz Sherman

G Sean McNeil

F Jalen Bridges

F Isaiah Cottrell

Texas starters

G Andrew Jones

G Marcus Carr

G Courtney Ramey

F Timmy Allen

F Christian Bishop

2ND HALF

FINAL: West Virginia falls to Texas, 82-81.

0:01.3 (TEX 82, WVU 81): Huggins taps on Curry to take the game-winner. He isos and takes an elbow jumper, but it rims out. WVU gets the foul to send Timmy Allen to the line.

0:09.5 (TEX 82, WVU 81): Malik Curry runs down the court, scores a layup and draws the and-one. He makes the free throw, then WVU forces the turnover. West Virginia gets the ball with nine seconds to go.

0:19.7 (TEX 82, WVU 78): Gabe Osabuohien draws a key charge to give the Mountaineers possession in a critical juncture. Bob Huggins calls timeout to draw something up.

1:09 (TEX 82, WVU 78): The Mountaineers certainly aren’t lacking hustle in this one, but they are missing two things: rebounds and free throws. Texas has scored some key second chance points to keep it just out of reach of WVU, while the Mountaineers have missed 10 free throws in the game.

3:57 (TEX 74, WVU 72): The Longhorns really got to the line and went on a 12-3 run, mostly from free throws. In fact, only three of Texas’s last 14 points have come from the field. This time, they’re hardly capitalizing on a dry spell from WVU — the Mountaineers have made three of their last six — but Bob Huggins’s bench did get shorter as Pauly Paulicap fouled out. Needless to say, the crowd is getting restless with the officiating.

7:46 (TEX 62, WVU 68): Texas isn’t giving up just yet. They’re starting to find their offensive footing once again, and they’re getting to the foul line for some points. Curry is up to 20 points for WVU, while Taz Sherman is having a strong half adding six of his points after halftime, mostly by making some savvy cuts to the basket for easy layups.

10:30 (TEX 54, WVU 64): The Mountaineers are truly in the driver’s seat, outscoring the Longhorns 27-11 in the second half. Chris Beard calls timeout after WVU scores its fifth straight point off of Texas’s sixth turnover of the half.

11:53 (TEX 54, WVU 59): This game is in West Virginia’s hands with the help of a loud WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineer got up to 12 points as they got out to their biggest lead of the game at seven points. Texas coach Chris Beard will have some tough decisions after getting 20 fouls called against his team already — two of their top scoring threats, Marcus Carr and Jase Febres, are in trouble after already losing Cunningham with the flagrant in the first half.

15:54 (TEX 47, WVU 49): West Virginia takes the lead with a 7-0 run. Malik Curry is leading the game with 17 points, including the game-tying floater in the paint. WVU is 3 for 4 to start the half.

17:27 (TEX 47, WVU 45): We’re not even three minutes into the half, and the refs are already heading back to the monitor to look at a foul. This time, Gabe Osabuohien gets hit in the head as he goes up for a layup. Courtney Ramey gets called for the flagrant one this time. That foul was not as rough as Cunningham’s in the first half, but it still gives Osabuohien two shots and WVU the ball back.

West Virginia starts with possession to start the half.

1ST HALF

HALF: West Virginia and Texas battle, but the Longhorns take a 43-37 lead into halftime.

3:36 (TEX 35, WVU 31): Seth Wilson and Malik Curry break WVU’s dry spell with a pair of jumpers, as Curry logged his first three-pointer of the game. Those shots kept the Mountaineers in this game as they struggle to cool off the red-hot Texas offense, which is 14 of 20 from the field so far. The Longhorns have only missed one three-pointer so far, and four of their five makes have been wide open.

7:44 (TEX 27, WVU 22): WVU takes the momentum from the foul and turns it into a 7-2 run to make up some ground. They’ve gone scoreless in the last two minutes, though, missing their last three shots.

10:31 (TEX 23, WVU 15): Things just got a little testy on the court. Malik Curry made an excellent steal on the Texas end and had a fast break layup — that is, until Texas’s Brock Cunningham gave the guard a hard foul from behind. He got immediately whistled for a clear path foul, then after review, Cunningham was ejected with a flagrant two foul. Curry also received a technical foul for his response to the contact.

11:58 (TEX 18, WVU 12): Texas gets the biggest lead of the game with four straight makes as they are doing a good job moving the ball around and getting open shooters. WVU is attacking the rim, but it’s not working out quite as well, making just two of their last six.

15:22 (TEX 8, WVU 9): WVU has made 4 of 6 so far, and Taz Sherman trying his best to get the offense going having taken four of those attempts so far. He also has both of the Mountaineers’ misses, but leads the game with four points. Texas has the same shooting stats so far, but they’ve lost the ball twice so far — a hopeful sign for Mountaineer fans that WVU’s defense is coming to play.

Texas wins the opening tip. We are underway at the WVU Coliseum.