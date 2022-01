LIVE GAME LOG: No. 5 Baylor (15-2, 3-2 Big 12) at WVU hoops (13-3, 2-2)

Taz Sherman takes the ball up the court against Kent State on Dec. 12, 2021. Sherman led the game with 27 points as the Mountaineers defeated the Golden Flashes at the WVU Coliseum. (Photo: Jamie Green)

West Virginia men’s basketball is back at the WVU Coliseum to host the fifth-ranked Baylor Bears. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. ET.

The Bears will be without Jeremy Sochan and James Akinjo, two of the team’s top contributors from the guard position. Akinjo is an especially big loss, as he’s the top scorer.

Stop here for the latest as the game unfolds.

West Virginia starters

G Kedrian Johnson

G Taz Sherman

G Sean McNeil

F Jalen Bridges

F Isaiah Cottrell

Baylor starters

G LJ Cryer

G Adam Flagler

F Flo Thamba

F Kendall Brown

F Matthew Mayer

2ND HALF

8:28 (BU 53, WVU 54): The Mountaineers take the lead as Malik Curry and Sean McNeil take WVU on a 6-0 run, forcing Baylor to take a timeout. Those three buckets come on the heels of a streak of five missed layups for WVU, and they quell a Baylor run that put the Bears in front.

11:33 (BU 50, WVU 48): There have been four lead changes since the last media stoppage. Jalen Bridges took the lead back for WVU with a driving layup, then Sean McNeil widened the lead 30 seconds later with a massive three-pointer — the guard is really getting the Coliseum crowd going tonight. Kendall Brown and Adam Flagler then took the lead back right before the media timeout with a five-point swing.

15:49 (BU 44, WVU 43): WVU and Baylor are trading points to start the half. All of West Virginia’s points have come from Sherman, McNeil and Jalen Bridges, who scored his first five points of the game in the opening minutes of the second. LJ Cryer has all of Baylor’s seven points this half.

Baylor starts the second half with possession.

1ST HALF

HALF: WVU and Baylor battle, but the Mountaineers are unable to get the lead. Baylor leads 37-33 at the half.

4:15 (BU 30, WVU 28): WVU comes out of the timeout and scores 14 straight to get within a bucket. The Coliseum crowd goes nuts as the Bears are forced to call their first timeout. All those points came from the guards — Sherman is now up to 11 points, Sean McNeil has nine while Malik Curry added all four of his points on the run.

7:54 (BU 30, WVU 14): Baylor’s lead is now up to 24-5. All of the Bears’ buckets are coming from either the paint or behind the three-point arc. Plus, they’ve ramped up the defensive pressure on the Mountaineers, already forcing six WVU turnovers including a trio of steals.

12:00 (BU 19, WVU 17): Baylor makes an 11-0 run out of the timeout to take the momentum, capitalizing on some WVU misses and miscues to get out in front. Taz Sherman finally stops the bleeding with his third three-pointer of the game, but still, he’s been the only working part of offense for WVU in the last several minutes.

16:00 (BU 6, WVU 7): Taz Sherman made sure to get in the box score early, notching the first bucket of the game with a three-pointer 30 seconds in. Baylor is having trouble making shots — their six points have all come from LJ Cryer, who notched a couple of three-pointers, but the team has missed five to start. Sherman has five points, while Isaiah Cottrell added a mid-range jumper to the scoring total.

Baylor wins the opening tip. We are underway in Morgantown!